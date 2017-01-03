2016 ELECTRICITY TARIFF OFFICIALLY APPROVED

Solomon Power announces that the 2016 Electricity Tariff Regulation has been officially gazetted.

A statement from the State Owned Enterprise today says the 2016 Regulation was effective as of 1st January 2017.

This means the 2005 Electricity Tariff Regulation (Legal Notice Number 108 of 2005) has been repealed.

Meanwhile, Solomon Power says the 2016 Tariff Regulation has reduced tariffs for the first time for certain categories below five dollars.

The reduced tariff will increase economic growth and help build the country’s economy.

The 2016 Tariff Regulation will be available on Solomon Power’s website.