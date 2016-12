The Miss Solomon Islands Pageant 2016 officially began this afternoon with a colorful parade.

The six contestants braved the heat as they waved to the crowd who came out in numbers to watch them.

The parade is part of the countdown for the crowning of the Miss Solomon Islands.

It began at the Coral Sea Resort and Casino, to Lawson Tama and back to the Art Gallery, where a music show will conclude it.

The parade winner will be announced at the Crowning night on Saturday.