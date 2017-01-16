2016 QUITE A YEAR FOR MICAH LEA’ALAFA

2016 was quite the year for Solomon Islands star, Micah Lea’alafa who competed in a staggering three major FIFA tournaments on three different continents.

Lea’alafa has featured in Oceania FIFA World Cup qualifying for the first time with Solomon Islands.

Lea’alafa took to the courts of Bucaramanga and Medellin at the 2016 Futsal World Cup, donning his national team colours once more as Kurukuru bowed out at the group stage in Colombia.

This record was set by the Oceania Football Confederation recognising Lea’alafa as one of the Oceania top footballers.

The OFC said Lea’alafa is someone who plays the game with high intensity and passion, the forward’s memorable year concluded at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup Japan, coming on as a substitute as Auckland City suffered a slender 2-1 defeat to eventual finalists Kashima Antlers.

Meanwhile, Lea’alafa said 2016 was a very interesting year juggling between the different codes of football and Futsal.

He adds, it’s an honour for him to play for his country – whether it’s Futsal or World Cup qualifiers and then to represent his country at the FIFA Club World Cup for the second time.