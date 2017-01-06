2023 PACIFIC GAMES BILL TO BEEF UP PREPARATIONS

Solomon Islands preparations to host the 2023 Pacific Games will be on the ‘full force mode’ after the enactment of the 2023 Pacific Games Bill.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister responsible for sports Hon Manasseh Maelanga confirmed after the enactment of the 2023 Pacific Games Bill.

A statement by the Office of the Prime Minister said Maelanga will table the bill in Parliament at its Second Reading when Parliament resumes next month.

Hon. Maelanga said negotiations are ongoing between the 2023 Pacific Games Task force and the Solomon Islands National University and King George Sixth School for the development of the flat land.

He said the Government has sought the assistance of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to fund the main stadium project and a Taiwanese team was dispatched to look at the site and has returned to Taipei to work on the cost details.

He adds the Government has initially proposed a $227,000,000.00 project for the main stadium based on rough estimation which is subject to change.