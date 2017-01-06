291 ARRESTS MADE OVER FESTIVE SEASON

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has made 108 arrests for traffic offences and a further 183 cases for disorderly conduct during the festive season.

This statistics is for offences reported right across the country.

Most of these cases have already been committed to court for trial.

Police Commissioner Mr Frank Prendergast confirmed to local journalists.

“Just in terms of the arrests, there was 108 arrests for issues relating to traffic offences, some of those were people driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol; we had 21 arrests for that and we had 31 arrests for driving an ulicensed motor vehical, 15 unlicensed drivers and 16 careless drivers. Other than that all across the provinces including Honiara City we had another 183 arrests mainly for disorderly conduct and that type of offending, a lot of those cases have already appeared in court.”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner says community close cooperation with the police during the festivity is highly appreciated.

“I’d like to thank the community very much for all the support that Police received over the festive season and congratulate communities right across the Solomon Islands for a very peaceful I think and happy festive season.”