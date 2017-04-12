$518 million spent on Solomon Islands student scholarships

The National Government has spent more than $518 million dollars on sponsoring students studying at various universities around the globe.

Minister for Education and Human Resources Development John Moffat Fugui informed parliament this week, and said it highlighted the government’s commitment to education for Solomon Islanders.

He said would ensure a successful Solomon Islands in the years to come.

“I’m convinced more than ever that the more students we support for spending for studies that greater is the chance for the Solomon Islands to become a successful nation in the future,” he said.

“We must train as many Solomon Islanders as possible.”