ADVOCACY GROUP CONCERNED OVER BAUXITE SAGA

The Solomon Islands Indigenous People’s Human Rights Advocacy Association (SIIPHRAA) has raised concern over media reports on Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare bauxite text.

The report alleged, Prime Minister’s assurance of zero duty for Bintang mining company in West Rennell.

SIPHRAA General Secretary Buddy Wickham told SIBC News, the cries of the indigenous people of West Rennell still fall on the government’s deaf ear.

“It just proved that corruption at the highest level as suspected by the landowners has come to light as was reported in the papers.”