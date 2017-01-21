AIRLINES TO RELAUNCH HONIARA/SYDNEY ROUTE

The Solomon Airlines is optimistic it will soon re-launch the Honiara Sydney route.

An Airlines’ insider who requested anonymity confirms to SIBC News last night.

Our source said, further details are withheld until stakeholder consultations with Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau (SIVB), Hotel owners and others are completed.

He said this particular route needs to be made permanent.

The inside source said the Sydney route will be crucial for the local tourism, private and public sectors adding stakeholders consultation will begin soon.

The Honiara-Sydney seasonal route begun in 2014.