AIRLINES TO RELAUNCH HONIARA/SYDNEY ROUTE

Airlines, Business, Services, Solomon Islands, Top Headlines
January 21, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Solomon Airlines Airbus A320 at the Honiara International Airport. Photo credit: SIBC.

Solomon Airlines Airbus A320 at the Honiara International Airport. Photo credit: SIBC.

The Solomon Airlines is optimistic it will soon re-launch the Honiara Sydney route.

An Airlines’ insider who requested anonymity confirms to SIBC News last night.

Our source said, further details are withheld until stakeholder consultations with Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau (SIVB), Hotel owners and others are completed.

He said this particular route needs to be made permanent.

The inside source said the Sydney route will be crucial for the local tourism, private and public sectors adding stakeholders consultation will begin soon.

The Honiara-Sydney seasonal route begun in 2014.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
Follow SIBC
Get every new post delivered to your inbox

Join other followers

Powered By WPFruits.com