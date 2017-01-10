AMBASSADOR VICTOR YU FAREWELLED

Solomon Islands has finally farewelled the out-going Republic of China on Taiwan Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Victor Te-Sun Yu.

The farewell dinner was hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Milner Tozaka.

In his speech, Minister Tozaka informed His Excellency Yu of the Solomon Islands Government’s appreciation for his leadership and wisdom in guiding Taiwan’s warm relations with Solomon Islands over the years.

Apart from Taiwan’s rural aid, Solomon Islands appreciates the continuous technical assistance rendered in Health, Agriculture, Education among other sectors.