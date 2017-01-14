ARCH BISHOP CARDONE VISITED RUSSELL ISLANDS

January 14, 2017
Arch Bishop Christopher Cardone. Photo credit: Province of St Joseph.

Roman Catholic Arch Bishop Christopher Cardone has set foot on Russell Islands, Central Islands Province as part of his inaugural visit to Catholic communities on the islands.

Bishop Cardone was welcomed by Louna Catholic community yesterday ahead of his three days visit.

Upon his arrival, the Bishop spoke about his joyous commitment to visit all Christians in the country.

SIBC’s Russell Islands stringer Tome Kiki reports.

“In a short address after his arrival, Bishop Christopher Cardone said during his 15 years working as a Bishop in Solomon Islands he always enjoyed visiting people and Christians because this is what Christ wants us to do among mankind.”

Bishop Cardone visited Yandina yesterday and Alokan Catholic community today.

A final combined service for all Catholic congregations on Russell Islands will be held at Louna this Sunday.

