ARCH BISHOP CHRISTOPHER CARDONE TOURS YANDINA

People of Russell Islands are busy preparing for the visit of the Roman Catholic Arch Bishop Christopher Cardone.

SIBC’s Russell Islands stringer Tome Kiki reports.

“Preparations for the visiting Arch Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church of Solomon Islands to Russell Islands is progressing well. Chairman of the Yandina Roman Catholic Church Samani Ramo confirmed to me last night that preparations are well underway with the Louna Catholic congregation, Yandina and Alokan. The tour will start on Friday 13th this week to 15th Sunday next week.”

He adds this will be the new Arch Bishop’s first tour to the Russell Islands since his installation last year.

“This will be the first tour for Arch Bishop Christopher Cardone to Russell Islands after his ordination as the Arch Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church in Solomon Islands.”