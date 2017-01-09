ATOIFI LANDOWNERS CALLED ON TO AIRFIELD

Former Member of Parliament for East Kwaio, Alfred Sasako has appealed to the Atoifi landowners to allow Solomon Airlines to resume its scheduled services to Atoifi, saying the disruption to flights is a major concern.

Solomon Airlines has stopped its twice weekly service to Atoifi following demands for compensation and reported threats by some landowners.

But in a statement today Mr Sasako said the Atoifi Adventist Hospital had already paid some $20,000.00 in compensation last December, apart from a new agreement for the use of the airstrip.

He says given that the hospital has accepted the need for a new agreement and is working on one, landowners should allow the airlines to resume services immediately.

Mr Sasako said Atoifi airstrip is the only airfield that services the eastern seaboard of Malaita, saying its importance as a service to people in the area cannot be understated.

Meanwhile, the former MP said the Atoifi Adventist Hospital provides invaluable service, not only to the people of East Kwaio but the entire country as well.

He adds landowners should be encouraged that the hospital administration has already shown its willingness to right the wrongs of the past if there are any.

Mr Sasako appeals to the landowners to give the hospital administration time so they can deal with the matter in a meaningful way and should allow the airlines to resume its flights immediately.

He said suspending airline services to Atoifi will only affect the people of East Kwaio more than anyone else as doctors will be unwilling to live and work at the Atoifi Hospital.