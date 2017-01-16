AUSTRALIA AFFIRMED ENGAGEMENT WITH SOLOMONS

Australia has affirmed, its engagement with Solomon Islands is immovable.

Prime Minister Hon. Malcolm Turnbull also expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries will reach new heights during his tenure.

Prime Minister Turnbull said, he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Sogavare when he visits Australia as a guest of his Government this year.

Australia’s Prime Minister made the comment when he received Letters of introduction from Solomon Islands new High Commissioner to Australia His Excellency Collin Beck.

His Excellency Beck acknowledged Australia’s role and support for the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) and its ongoing drawdown process.