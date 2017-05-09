Australian Rugby legend turned TV star hits the Solomons to explore fishing spots

A fishing show featuring an Australian rugby league legend has arrived in the Solomon Islands to promote fishing-related tourism.

The three member crew of the popular Australian TV show “Escape with ET”, produced and hosted by Andrew Ettingshausen – known as ET in his rugby days – will be filming for nine days in various locations in the country.

Mr Ettingshausen, who arrived in Honiara yesterday, said they would mainly be focusing on fishing, but also promoting other areas such as resorts and the local culture.

“Fishing over here around the Solomons is just beautiful,” Mr Ettingshausen told SIBC.

“In the years to come you’re (The Solomon Islands) is gonna be one of the prime tourist destinations, not only from Australia but from all over the world.

“There’ll be a lot of people coming here because the natural beauty of the Solomon Islands is just amazing and the history with all the war artifacts. We have 250,000 people watch our shows every week and know you there’s a lot of people watching especially when they see places like the Solomons.”

The crew’s first stop is Papatura in Isabel Province with the Western Province coming after that.

The show is primarily televised in Australia and is also distributed to over 20 international TV channels.

Lowen Sei