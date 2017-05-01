Beautiful send off for murdered Honiara couple

Emotions were on full display today as the family members of murdered Chinese couple Gongzhen Lao and Yuegui Wu paid tribute in a moving memorial service in Honiara today.

Family, friends, business partners and members of the community packed the Holy Cross Cathedral today to say final goodbyes to the well-known couple, who were murdered at their home and business on Easter Saturday.

It was an emotional event for all involved, with family and friends unable to hold back tears when saying goodbye to the couple.

In his sermon at the funeral, Father Peter Houhou emphasised the fact that all people were equally created in the image and likeness of God.

“None of us are excluded,” he said. “And I urge you all to unite as followers of Christ.”

Later in the memorial service, Solomon Islands Chinese Association President David Quan commended Solomon Islanders for their unreserved support following the tragic death of the couple.

There has been an outpouring of grief across Honiara since the Easter murder, with thousands marching in solidarity last weekend to protest against the brutal killing.

“From the bottom of my heart we thank you for your support,” Mr Kwan said. “This has been a beautiful send off.”

The bodies of the couple were later taken to Kola Ridge Cemetery where they were laid to rest.