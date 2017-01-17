BITA’AMA WOMEN CONCERNED FOR THEIR HEALTH

Bita’ama women in North Malaita are concerned their health could be affected as the only female nurse serving at the Bita’ama clinic is on leave.

Only a male nurse is currently providing general clinical services, but SIBC stringer in Bita’ama John Andrew Kiri says women there are not feeling comfortable as they can only consult freely with a female nurse concerning their health issues.

He says the Bita’ama clinic has stopped providing much-needed women’s health services since 15 December last year.

“Since December 15th last year the Bita’ama clinic has stopped providing health services needed by women and people here describe the situation as a negligence of the rights of sick patients to receiving such services. The Bita’ama catchments area started from Gagalu ward seven up to Suidara in ward eight and the total population served by the Bita’ama clinic on a daily basis is around 4-5,000 people.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kiri says it is sad to see women walking long distances only to discover the services they need is not available.

“I visited the Bita’ama clinic and saw that women attending the clinic return home without receiving the healthcare they need, which indeed is sad. The only male staff on tour at the moment and ensuring health services at the clinic continue is only there to relieve the female nurse as she is on holiday.”