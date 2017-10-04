Calling Provinces goes to the Russell Islands to talk about RIPOL

SIBC Multimedia, SIBC Podcasts
October 4, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

The former RIPEL warehouses

In the latest Calling Provinces program, Elizabeth Sade talks to a former worker at Russel Islands Plantation Estate Limited (RIPEL) about how the closure of the plantation has affected his life.

Jimmy Isu also talks about the health benefits of taking vitamin supplements in a special combined podcast.

Listen to it in the link below:

Calling Provinces – Russell Islands September 2017

Posted by

Older Post
Follow SIBC
Get every new post delivered to your inbox

Join other followers

Powered By WPFruits.com