Chelsea Saliga beats Danny and Junior to take out Solo Icon 2017 crown

Chelsea Saliga has taken out the Solo Icon 2017 crown, beating strong competition from Junior Houkarawa and Danny Agei to be judged the winner.

A big crowd squeezed into the multi-purpose stadium for the prestigious final, with the final five whittled down over months of grueling qualification rounds.

The title was up for grabs in the second round of the main Solo Icon competition, with none of the top five standing out as an obvious winner in the first round of songs.

Crowd-favourite Danny dazzled on the multi-purpose arena stage during his second song with complex choreography and some inspired dance moves – effectively putting one hand on the trophy.

While Junior had genuine swagger and sweet harmonies. Daizy Kuong and Zarina Luiramo also put in strong performances.

After a first performance of Katy Pery’s Roar which included a cheeky costume change, Chelsea stole the crown on the final song of the night with a stirring rendition of the Whitney Houston classic I Will Always Love You that evoked a standing ovation from the judges.

It was a great night for the Saliga family with Cassandra Saliga taking out the Young Executive competition with a vocal range that defied her years.

MBUA Valley took out the Star School competition.