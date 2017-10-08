Civil society continues call for anti-corruption bill

Civil society organisations in the country continue to pressure the government to bring back an anti-corruption bill after the withdrawal of the Anti-Corruption Bill 2017 in Parliament at the end of August.

And citizens’ requests to reintroduce the bill will not stop, according to the chairman of the organisations’ anti-corruption bill committee, Dr Huddie Namo.

During a talkback show the committee held on SIBC on Sunday, Dr Namo said if the government fails to re-table the bill when Parliament resumes on Monday, local civil society organisations will hold a public forum and rally support to convince the government to reintroduce the bill in a future session of Parliament.

“Your anger or other thoughts you want to share ー we provide an avenue for you to share it with the public,” Dr Namo said. “That’s the first thing.”

As part of the committee’s efforts to ensure an anti-corruption bill is reintroduced, members of civil society organisations will observe the sitting of Parliament at 9 a.m. on Monday.