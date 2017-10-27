COLA payment pending for public servants

Payment of the 3.5-percent Cost of Living Adjustment award for public servants is pending within the Ministry of Finance and Treasury.

Some teachers and police officers have complained about the award not being paid yesterday as promised.

Solomon Islands Public Employees Union General Secretary, Robert Au said the Ministry of Finance and Treasury has not yet input data on the award into the payroll, resulting in the delay.

He said public servants will receive the award next week, while teachers and police officers will get their award on their next payday.

“It’s just a matter of finance doing the input to allow this to go through the payroll,” he said.

The government approved the 3.5-percent COLA award for all public servants in the country backdated to July 1.