‘Come work in New Zealand’ Kiwi Government tells Solomon Islanders

Local agents for the New Zealand Seasonal Employer scheme are encouraging Solomon Islanders to apply .

Agent Lorainne Simon told SIBC the New Zealand Government had increased the number of Solomon Islander workers in the scheme to more than 600 this year.

But, she said, all applicants needed to meet the employment requirements and have a good reason to participate in the scheme.

“If you a genuine reason… to improve your life, and the life of your family, come and apply,” she said. “But if you’re applying for the wrong reasons you shouldn’t do it.”

“And I know as an agent we can see the difference in those people.”