The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labor and Immigration has set new fuel price starting 1st of January, 2017.

In today’s update, the Ministry confirms the new wholesale price for petrol is $6.15 per litre and $7.93 per litre for retail, $5.99 per litre is the wholesale price for Distillation while its retail price is $7.77.

And Kerosene is now at $5.70 per litre, wholesale price and $7.70 per litre, retail price.