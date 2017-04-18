Crocodile attacks and kills 8-year-old girl

Online reports suggest the body of an eight year old girl has been retrieved from the stomach of a crocodile in Roviana lagoon, Western province.

The Solomon Star reported the this morning the deceased was from Rorosi village, a small village near the lagoon.

It is understood the incident occurred on Wednesday last week when the deceased and two other girls were out swimming by the river mouth.

A photo of what is understood to be the deceased has been circulating social media, it shows the girl inside the stomach of the crocodile.

SIBC has chosen not to publish the photo.

Villages are understood to have killed the crocodile with spears.