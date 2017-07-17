Crocodile hunters: police announce new squad to deal with croc problem

The Royal Solomon Islands Police is stepping up its campaign against the increase in crocodile population around the country.

Police Commissioner Matthew Varley revealed the Police Response Unit (PRT) would be deployed to the provinces to respond to crocodile reports.

Commissioner Varley said they had destroyed 40 crocodiles so far, and the PRT unit was still in discussion on a post RAMSI crocodile culling program.

He said with RAMSI’s departure, he was confident the RSIPF was capable in handling the crocodile population around the provinces.

“It is part of the rearmament program,” he said. “We have secured a number of bolt-action hunting rifles for crocodile destruction, and our officers from PRT are regularly deployed the provinces to do those operations.”

In April, A crocodile attacked and killed an 8-year-old girl and there have been increasing reports of crocodile sightings across the country.