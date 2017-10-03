Date set for Choiseul and Western province provincial elections

The government has set November 29 as the date of the provincial elections for the Choiseul and Western provinces.

Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening Samson Maneka set the date after consulting the Premier of Choiseul Province and the Premier of Western Province last week.

It comes after the ministry made a request to the government to defer the elections for both provincial assemblies for 60 days from 30th September to 29th November.

The ministry said the deferral was necessary as biometric voter registration was incomplete.

However the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening was warning of further deferral if voter registration was not complete in time.

The ministry said it was working with external authorities to resolve the matter.