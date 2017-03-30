Dengue fever cases have ‘dropped significantly’: NRH

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara has recorded a significant reduction in the number of dengue cases admitted at the hospital.

NRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Steve Aumanu told SIBC’s ‘Distaem Nao’ program this week that the number of cases had been falling since early January.

However he said the hospital would continue to monitor the dengue outbreak, and the number of people affected.

“We still need to continue ongoing surveillance,” Dr Aumanu said. “And then see if the downward trend continues or is maintained.”