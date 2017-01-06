DISASTER ASSESSMENTS COMPLETED FOR SHORTLANDS

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has completed its assessments in communities affected by last month’s earthquake in Shortland Islands, Western Province.

NDMO says, the team had assessed seven villages in the Inner-Shortlands ward two and identified various damages to shelters and water sectors.

Provincial Disaster Officer for Western Province Danny Ruel said, Most of the damages were on buildings and Water tanks.

Mr Ruel said, they will distribute household kits to identified beneficiaries.

A final report will be submitted to the National Emergency Operation Centre for further planning.

Meanwhile, NDMO thank the Solomon Islands Red Cross and World Vision Solomon Islands for their support to the NDMO led operation in providing Shelter kits to Shortland victims.