Dive Munda ‘diving company of the year’

Dive Munda, a top local diving destination in the Western Province, has won the Diving Company of the Year award.

The award, established by Luxury Travel Guide, Asia and Australasia 2017, was handed out over the weekend.

Dive Munda is owned and managed by an expatriate Belinda Botha. She said she was delighted with the award which would help highlight Solomon Islands as an attractive tourist destination.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic not just for Dive Munda and for Munda and the Western Province but for Solomon Islands in general,” she said.

“I think we are creating awareness as we should that Solomon Islands is a destination that needs to be reckoned with in terms of future dive travel as well as sustainable tourism and eco-tourism and I think this is wonderful for the country.”