Earthquake struck west

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake which struck 46 kilometres east of Taron, Papua New Guinea last Saturday night left significant damages in Shortland Constituency, Western Province.

Stringer Mr John Kotaru sends this report.

http://www.sibconline.com.sb/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/4115-Mr-Kotaru-.wav

The affected communities now call on the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and its provincial office in Western Province to quickly assess these communities.

http://www.sibconline.com.sb/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/4115-M-Kotaru-2.wav

Radio Australia reports, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a widespread tsunami warning was prompted for the region including Solomon Islands but later cancelled it.