Earthquake struck west

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake which struck 46 kilometres east of Taron, Papua New Guinea last Saturday night left significant damages in Shortland Constituency, Western Province.
Stringer Mr John Kotaru sends this report.
The affected communities now call on the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and its provincial office in Western Province to quickly assess these communities.
Radio Australia reports, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a widespread tsunami warning was prompted for the region including Solomon Islands but later cancelled it.