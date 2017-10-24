Escapees weren’t handcuffed when they fled custody: Police

Questions have been raised over the level of security at Honiara Magistrate’s Court after Police revealed the two men who escaped custody last week weren’t handcuffed.

At a press conference on Saturday Police Commissioner Matthew Varley said as the officers were moving two other prisoners into a vehicle, Frank Firimolea, 29, and Eric Nathaniel Jr, 24, both of Malaita Province, escaped.

The search continues for two men, who have been at large since Wednesday. Mr Varley said recapturing the men was the priority now, and the matter of how they escaped would be reviewed later.

They had appeared in the Honiara court on armed robbery charges and were remanded in custody. It is alleged that they were involved in an armed home invasion at Panatina Ridge on October 13.

Police conducted search operations for the escapees over the weekend and distributed hundreds of flyers to the community with photos of the men.

Police said the men were dangerous and warned the public not to approach them.

Police asked members of the public to come forward if they have information on the whereabouts of the men.

