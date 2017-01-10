FOUR MAJOR ACCIDENTS RECORDED OVER FESTIVE SEASON

The Kukum Traffic has recorded four major vehicle accidents over the festive season.

Director of the Traffic Department Solomon Habatia told SIBC News.

“We have four major accidents over the festive season and these involved vehicle collisions.”

He says this indicate road users are paying attention to traffic rules.

“By comparison, this means that people are adhering to traffic rules and complying with traffic regulations so I see there’s a big difference as people are beginning to learn what the Police expect and this to us, is a big achievement.”