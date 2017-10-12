Giant 4.5m crocodile attacks man in Western Province

A 50-year-old man from Nila in the Shortland Islands has survived an attack by a 4.5m crocodile on Tuesday evening.

The man suffered several injuries, particularly on the right side of his body and was rushed to the Nila Clinic for treatment.

SIBC stringer John Kotaru said the man was recovering and was expected to be transferred to Gizo Hospital today.

He said hunters from the community managed to kill the crocodile an hour after the attack. Mr Kotaru confirmed to SIBC a photo had been taken of the beast, however the remoteness of the area meant he had been unable send it at the time of publication.

SIBC will post it as soon as we have it.