Government minister charged with ‘conversion’

A Government Minister has been charged with conversion after allegedly siphoning off $67,000 of Government money “for their own personal use”.

SIBC understands Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening and MP for Baegu Asifola Hon. David Tome is the MP accused.

The MP appeared at the Magistrate’s Court in Honiara this afternoon. The accused has been charged with 14 counts of conversion.

Speaking to the media today, Police Commissioner Mathew Varley said the RSIPF corruption targeting team had worked painstakingly through the very complex and time consuming investigationg to make make the arrest.

“The allegation is that the relevant member of parliament converted those funds (constituency funds) for their own person use,” Mr Varley said.

The Police Commissioner declined to name the Minister today. However SIBC cross-checked with the Magistrate Court this afternoon and confirmed, the Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening and MP for Baegu Asifola Hon. David Tome appeared at the Magistrate Court this afternoon.