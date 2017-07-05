Governor General’s daughter charged for assaulting a police officer

The youngest daughter of the Solomon Islands Governor General has been arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer.

Amelia Kabui, a law student and daughter of His Excellency Sir Frank Kabui, was also charged with obstructing police officers when executing their duties, intimidation and molestation, and offensive behaviour in police premises.

The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday 30th June at the Town Council Roundabout Point Cruz.

According to police reports, three police personnel on duty allegedly stopped a black car at the Town Council bus stop.

They had earlier observed that it was swaying dangerously along the lanes between Bahai and China Town, and was a threat to other vehicles and pedestrians.

As the officers went out to inquire, the defendant allegedly got out from the car and confronted the police officers.

Allegedly under the influence alcohol, she swore at them and punched one of the female officers in the left chest.

It was claimed she continued swearing at the police officers at the Watch House in the Central Police Station after they arrested her.

Ms Kabui agreed to participate in a record of interview the next day where His Excellency Sir Frank Kabui and Lady Kabui were present.

Ms Kabui is due to appear in court again on July 12.