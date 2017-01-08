GOV’T SEEK TAIWAN’S FUNDING FOR 2023 GAMES VENUE

The government has approached Taiwan for funding to construct the main games venue for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Deputy prime minister Manasseh Maelanga who is also the Minister for Home Affairs says the stadium venue is expected to cost more than US$28,000,000.00.

Mr Maelanga said the country’s official preparations will kick off next month once the 2023 Pacific Games Bill is passed by parliament.

Negotiations with the Solomon Islands National University and the King George VI Secondary School for the use of land, previously used for the 11th Festival of Pacific Arts in 2012, are still underway.

This was the original site proposed for the stadium at Burns Creek, near the eastern boundary of Honiara, was abandoned due to difficulties evicting squatters from the land.