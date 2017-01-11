HCC SCHOOLS READY FOR 2017 ACADEMIC YEAR

All Honiara City Council (HCC) schools are looking forward to the commencement of the 2017 academic year.

The HCC Education Authority’s Standing Committee confirmed that teacher postings for Early Childhood, Primary, TVET and Secondary sectors have been finalised.

Chairman of the HCC Education Authority Eric Tema confirm to SIBC News today.

“Actually we have completed the primary, ECE and TVET postings since December last year so at the moment we are only looking at posting for our secondary schools and as of yesterday we have completed listing teachers’ names that will be handed to the authority for this year. That was done yesterday.”

He adds, the academic year for all HCC schools will begin on 30th January.