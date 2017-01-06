HEALTH AUTHORITIES WARN OF SEVER COLD

The National Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Steve Aumanu has called on the public to urgently seek medical attention if they experience fever or rash on their body.

This health tip is important after two children died of an unknown bacteria over the weekend.

The CEO urged the public to seek medical help as early as possible, especially in the case of high fever.

The two children, a brother and sister from Malaita, experienced fever and rash before their deaths. Judging from the symptoms, doctors suspected meningococcal septicemia.

Dr Steve Aumanu, the NRH CEO, stated that the National Referral Hospital is taking the cases seriously. Close family members of the deceased have been given chemoprophylaxis to prevent new infections and stop the possible spread of the disease.

The statement adds the National Referral Hospital has five teams on alert to identify and treat other patients suspected of meningococcal infection.

Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia are caused by bacteria that affect the lining around the brain and spinal cord.

The bacteria are transmitted from person-to-person through droplets of saliva or spit, it is spread through close contact with someone who has the bacteria, such as kissing, sneezing or coughing, sharing cutlery or cups, and living in overcrowded places.

The most common symptoms are a stiff neck, high fever, sensitivity to light, confusion, headaches and vomiting.

Meanwhile, the NRH CEO Dr Aumanu advised that the disease is life threatening and progresses extremely quickly.

He says early treatment is crucial.

Dr Aumanu urges especially parents and guidance to bring their children to medical attention if they suffer high fever or any other symptoms aforesaid.

The Hospital CEO adds, one can protect oneself, their family and community against meningococcal and many other diseases by practising ‘good hygiene’.