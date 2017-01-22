HIGH COURT ADMIN CALLED ON TO PERFORM WELL

The High Court administration and Magistrate registries have been called on to raise their performance standards.

President of the Solomon Islands Bar Association (SIBA), Silverio Lepe made the call at the opening of the Legal year in Honiara.

He said the wheels of justice cannot roll out smoothly if parts of it are not oiled or faulty.

Mr Lepe says as the face of the judiciary, the registry offices must raise their standards.

“The Bar Association is mindful of protocol or policies within the registry, however the bar association is concerned that such lack of response even for minor queries begs question and need to raise standard for 2017 legal year. On the same note, the Bar is concerned that certain criminal or civil appeals from the Magistrate registry are delayed just because the Magistrate registry cannot forward the files to the High Court registry in order that the High Court registry prepare appeal record books.”

He said such unnecessary delays may raise questions in the minds of court users and the public at large.