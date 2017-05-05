Honiara, Auki set to expand in new plans

Plans are underway to look into the expansion of Honiara and Auki towns.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey Stanley Wale revealed the plan in a government statement.

It is part of the Ministry’s 2017 work plan and reform. Mr Wale added it was part of policy changes the Government and Ministry had in place regarding land administration in the country.

He said they were working on policy changes to the current legislation on alienated and customary lands.

The Permanent Secretary further stated the Ministry would head into consultations with customary landowners near Honiara and Auki to establish leases suitable for the expansion of both towns.

Mr Wade was contacted by SIBC for comment.