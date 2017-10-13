Honiara health clinics set to open until 11pm

The Honiara City Council has passed a resolution allowing three of its clinics to open late into the evening.

The clinics designated for late hours are the Kukum, Mataniko and Rove clinics.

The council has recommended that official hours for duty officers be 7:30am. to 3pm., and 3pm. to 11pm.

The clinics only opened until 3pm previously.

Confirming this to SIBC News today, Health Division chairman and Deputy Mayor Charles Aiwosuga said the issue was discussed at a full council meeting during the week.

He said there was three reasons for extending clinic hours: meeting demand, helping people with non-communicable diseases and to take pressure off NRH.

By Fred Osifelo