‘I will kill you now”: accused wife killer appears in court

The man accused of bashing his wife to death with a mangrove stick has appeared in court, with police revealing gory details about the alleged killing.

As reported by The Solomon Star, Joseph Oai, 35, appeared in court yesterday accused of the murder of his wife Medlyn Menoni, 30, following an incident in Temotu Province on Friday night.

Royal Solomon Islands Police, who are expected to give further updates at a press conference in Honiara today, revealed evidence accusing Oai of brutally bashing his wife with a mangrove stick whilst she was carrying their six-month-old baby.

Police allege the stick also hit the baby.

During the alleged bashing, Police say Oai then took the stick and said ‘distaem nao bae mi killim iu die not” (I will kill you now).

Police say during the alleged attack the first stick broke and Oai continued the beating with a new stick.

Oai has been denied bail and is remanded in custody as will face further court proceedings in the coming weeks.