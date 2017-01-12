INVESTIGATIONS COMPLETED FOR MBOKONAVERA SCHOOL FIRE

Investigations into the burning down of the Mbokonavera Community High School Administration building last year has been completed.

Chairman of the Honiara City Council Education Authority Eric Tema confirmed the investigations.

Mr Tema adds, however, police are yet to complete investigations into the burning down of another classroom building at Naha Community High School.

“Investigations into the Mbokonavera school fire incident has been completed while the Naha School fire incident is still ongoing and any information regarding the latter might available this month or even next month.”

He adds a full report of the investigations will go before the HCC Education Division for further scrutiny.