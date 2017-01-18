IRRIGILA COMMUNITY CONCLUDED FESTIVITIES

People of Irrigilla North Vella La Vella finally ended their Christmas and New Year celebration program over the weekend.

The program which started on the 20th of December last year attracted more than 2,000 people from surrounding villages and island, even those from afar.

Chairman of the Irrigilla Christmas and New Year celebrations Reverend Leonard Pineke says people finally disbursed after last weekend’s closing ceremony.

“We started the closing program on Saturday evening with a prize giving service being held to give out prices and trophies to all the participating groups and yesterday afternoon we had the official closing. In the evening part, we farewelled our Superintendent Minister with a feast as we close off our Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

Reverend Pineke also described the Christmas and new year program celebrations very successful.

“We have just ended our Christmas and New Year program which was a very successful and peaceful celebration ever. A lot of people from Malaita, Makira, Savo, Marovo, Ranonga, New Georgia, Choiseul and from the nearby villages as well.”