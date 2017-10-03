Is it a plane?… no, it’s a bomb – at Munda Airport!

The words “bomb” and “airport” generally don’t mix.

So it is no surprise the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force has called on the community to more vigilant about these relics after one was found 32m from the Munda Airport last week.

RSIPF National Response Department supervising director and superintendent Rex Waiwori said the unexploded bomb (UXO) was sited by a contractor working on the fence line Monday last week.

“An EOD officer, who was sent to Munda, was able to move the UXO to a safe location as the arming mechanism was out and safe to move,” he said.

“While the EOD Officer was in Munda, two more UXOs were reported at Kindu, Munda.

“The EOD officer was not able to remove these two UXOs as they has been fired and fitted with mechanical time fuzz which is more dangerous for removal because the firing mechanism were still intact.

“EOD is expected to send more officers who will be able to safely defuse the two UXOs. The public in Kindu are requested to stay clear of the two UXOs.”

Superintendent Waiwori asked the public to report sightings of any UXO to police and not to tamper with it under any circumstances.

The public can contact police on 23666 or 999 (free toll line).