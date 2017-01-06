JUNIOR FUTSAL TEAMS PERFORMED IMPRESSIVELY

Solomon Islands National Junior Futsal teams have made another impressive performance on day two of the Australia National Futsal Championship.

The local U12 Junior Futsal side has displayed to the Australians their full potential scoring another 17 goals against the Victoria Juniors after their first 17 goals against the New South Wales in the opener.

The Solomon Islands Junior Futsal boys continue with the big win in their third match against the ACT by 12-2 win at the Dural Sports Centre yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, the local U14 boys also won their 2nd match early yesterday defeating the FFSA Regional by 9-1.

Their third match was taken away by the New South Wales Thunders, a narrow 3-2 loss.

The local U14 boys have pinned the scoreboard at nil all in the halftime while NSW Thunders have taken the second half with 3 goals to 2.

Despite the loss from NSW Thunders, our U14 side’s Semifinal hopes are still alive.