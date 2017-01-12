KNOW YOUR BANK NOTES: CBSI

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands has called on the general public to be familiar with the current $20.00 banknote in preparation for the launching of the new $20.00 bill due for circulation starting next Friday.

Making this call is CBSI’s Public Relations and Communication officer Uriel Matanani.

“If you have the current $20.00 note with you, it’s best to make sure you familiarise yourself with the note like what’s the difference between the note and just a normal paper or sometimes if you came across a fake note then you can easily recognise it.”

Mr Uriel adds, the features of the new $20.00 note will soon be promoted through various media outlets.

The new banknote includes new features, dimensions and sophistication in terms of banknote design, durability and security.