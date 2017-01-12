KNOW YOUR BANK NOTES: CBSI

Banks, CBSI, People, Solomon Islands, Top Headlines
January 12, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
The Central Bank of Solomon Islands in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo: Courtesy of CBSI.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Photo: Courtesy of CBSI.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands has called on the general public to be familiar with the current $20.00 banknote in preparation for the launching of the new $20.00 bill due for circulation starting next Friday.

Making this call is CBSI’s Public Relations and Communication officer Uriel Matanani.

“If you have the current $20.00 note with you, it’s best to make sure you familiarise yourself with the note like what’s the difference between the note and just a normal paper or sometimes if you came across a fake note then you can easily recognise it.”

Mr Uriel adds, the features of the new $20.00 note will soon be promoted through various media outlets.

The new banknote includes new features, dimensions and sophistication in terms of banknote design, durability and security.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
Follow SIBC
Get every new post delivered to your inbox

Join other followers

Powered By WPFruits.com