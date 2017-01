Many sporting teams are flooding into Koloe Village, Northwest Choiseul to participate in a major sporting competition this week.

This is in aid of Koloe Primary School fundraising activity.

Media Coordinator for Christ The King Parish, Mr Nerio Ulemiai reports so far more than forty soccer teams and twenty netball teams have already registered to compete.

“A total of 47 soccer teams and 27 netball teams have so far registered but some still coming.”