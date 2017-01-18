KUKUM HIGHWAY UPGRADE ON SCHEDULE: MID

The Kukum Highway road upgrade project is on schedule, says the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development Henry Murray.

He says the work progress to date is 5.3 percent since last December while the overall progress is about 12 percent, meaning the project is progressing according to schedule.

“Progress to date is 5.3 percent as of December last year and the overall progress is about 12 percent so the project is progressing very well, although there was late arrival of some of the equipment needed for work on the bridge, it doesn’t mean that the project slows down like reports had it. In fact, the project was implemented according to schedule. Those late machines never meant that the project is late, other works have been carried out so we are still on schedule in terms of the project implementation.”

The Kukum Highway road upgrade is expected to complete by November 2018.