KUMA LAUNCHED NEW $20 NOTE

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury Mr Harry Kuma has successfully launched the new $20.00 note.

Speaking during a brief launching ceremony, Mr Kuma said he is very pleased to officially launch the new $20.00 note on behalf of the government of Solomon Islands.

“It gives me great pleasure on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Treasury, the Solomon Islands Government and the people of this nation to officially launch yet another and the third nation’s newest $20.00 note on this day Friday 20th of January 2017.”

Mr kuma finally declared the new $20.00 bill a legal tender currency for Solomon Islands, adding its distribution commences next Monday.

“Our New Solomon Islands $20.00 bank note is now declared a legal tender currency for Solomon Islands and is available for distribution from all the commercial banks as of Monday 23rd January 2017, thank you.”