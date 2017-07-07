Kuvojo tears Central Shields apart in electrifying performance

Choiseul Province has produced one of the biggest wins of the Solomon cup tournament in 7-0 rout of Central province in an efficient performance at Lawson Tama today.

The Kuvojo side wasted no time in from the first whistle as John Kamavae headed the ball over the helpless central shield goalkeeper to open the scoring in the 5th minute, much to the dismay of the eccentric shields defenders.

Philemon Valena added the second goal 5 minutes later from an intercepted through ball to chip the ball over the keeper after some impressive buildup up play in the midfield.

The central Solomon’s almost pulled one back after veteran player and Captain Oscar sara squandered two golden opportunities on goal midway in the first half, which was denied by some impressive defensive play from the Kuvojo defenders.

Lauru Kuvojo again produced wave after wave of attacks against the dull central defense and were rewarded in the 35th minute when Vatoki Ale beat two central defenders and went one on one with the helpless shields custodian , slotting it past on the left side of the goal mouth.

The second half was again a repeat of the first as Kuvojo were the hungrier side, Kamavae again causing all sorts of problems for the shields defense hitting the post 5 minutes in.

Just when things were starting to improve for the shields, the flood gates again opened as Kamavae scored from a stunning shot outside the box, Kamavae again stormed down the left side of the central defense beating a defender and sending the keeper the wrong way to make it 5-0 just 20 minutes into the second half.

With some constructive midfield combination from the Lauru boys, Vatoki Ale got his second goal of the day after he collected a rebound ball and chipped it over the goalie, dropping the ball on the far right of the goal mouth.

Philimoa Vulena hammered the final nail on the coffin after he collected the ball from Koto Dickson to score pass Ben Kulu.

Choiseul province still have a slim chance of progressing to the semi finals as they now sit in fourth place in the table with 4 points, but chance of making it through to the next stage depends on their last game against Guadalcanal Hornets.

Meanwhile, in the first game of the day, Temotu and Honiara finished off with a 1-1 draw in an equally contested match.

By: Lowen Sei